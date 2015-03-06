Each semester an internship program in the Local 4 Sales department will be offered to a college-level student with the opportunity to learn the business from the inside. The intern will experience first-hand the process of how television sales develop from beginning to the end.

Sales Interns will participate in the following daily functions:

• Learn terminology and software tools of the sales department: Wide Orbit, Wide Orbit Sales • Learn developmental business strategies and skills • Work with research director to learn ratings terminology • Work with digital team to learn digital sales practices • Assist AE's with order input, order maintenance • Assist AE's with creating special packages for clients • Assist AE's with digital orders, packages • Assist sales support staff with daily execution of client support • Go on sales calls with sales people • Help put together sales presentations

While we try to provide a positive learning experience, there are some things a Local 4 Sales Intern should NOT expect:

> To attend client lunches or dinners > To attend media parties or social events on behalf of Local 4

If you have any questions about an internship in the Sales Department, please contact:

• Karren Yurgalite: (313) 222-0487 • Angela Satizabal: (313) 222-0469

Download: WDIV-TV Local 4 - Internship Packet with application

Updated 11/11/14