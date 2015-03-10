Stories can be told in many different ways. Do you have a vision?

Each fall and summer semester [not available winter semester] students are exposed to all aspects of local TV production -- from concept to air. WDIV-TV's award-winning local specials are highly regarded as innovative trend-setting productions. Our interns are a part of that process and we hope they leave here with a well-rounded foundation of the skills and knowledge that will help them compete successfully in the entry-level job market.

"It's all storytelling, you know. That's what journalism is all about" – Tom Brokaw

Producers of local programming bring to light the stories of people, places and things going on in our communities we might not otherwise see.

Position Summary: Local 4 is known as the "Big Event" station. The Programming/Production team brings these big local events to our on-air and mobile viewers -- the three-hour special event broadcast of America's Thanksgiving Parade, the two-hour primetime Fireworks special, the weekly public affairs program Flashpoint, the newsmagazine First Block, the Arts Beats & Eats special, annual Auto Show coverage and more.

The ideal candidate possesses strong communication skills; has excellent journalistic, organizational and research skills; a compelling interest in television either as an entertainment form or as an information source; and has had exposure to the business of television and/or journalism through college classes.

Responsibilities included research, assisting during field production shoots and studio tapings, writing scripts, booking guests and contributing to the many other facets of show productions.

Requirement: Undergraduate (junior/senior standing) student attending an accredited college or university majoring in Communications/Marketing/Journalism/Broadcasting or a related field of study. Students must be able to obtain college credit for the internship experience.

Students should have a strong academic record (GPA of at least a 3.0 is strongly preferred).

Duration/Hours: Must be able to work 24 hours per week between the hours of 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Mon-Fri) during a 13-18 week period. Note: Some special projects may require working nights and/or weekends.

FALL (September–December) SUMMER (May–August)

If you have any questions about an internship in the Programming Department please contact: Laurie Oberman at 313-222-0609.

Download: WDIV-TV Local 4 - Internship Packet with application