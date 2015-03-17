Each semester Local 4 offers internships in the newsroom. It's a wonderful chance to learn the business from the inside by experiencing how a newsroom works in the nation's 11th largest market. We believe News internships are a valuable supplement to your classroom experience.

Local 4 internships are more journalism-oriented than production-oriented. Interns work in news gathering, however, they are not able to do any hands-on work with equipment. Each intern will go out with a reporter a few times during a semester, but most of the time will be needed inside the newsroom.

Here's what we look for in interns: • A compelling interest in news. • An avid news watcher/listener? • Strong journalism skills • Previous experience at college or commercial newspapers, radio and television • Enthusiasm, assertiveness and willingness to learn

Deadline to submit an application for spring/summer semesters is March 31.

-----

The opportunities for NEWSROOM internships include:

ASSIGNMENT DESK: This is the nerve center of the newsroom. The desk keeps on top of breaking and continuing news stories, assigns and dispatches crews and reporters. Interns on the desk gather news for daily stories, screen incoming news stories for reporters, check in several times daily with police stations for news, watch/listen to other media outlets. If you want to learn how news judgments are made and be in the center of the action, this internship is for you.

SPORTS: This unit is responsible for the sports segment of each newscast. Interns watch sporting events – often multiple events at once – log plays and assist in selecting highlights, monitor sports wires and find file video. This internship is only for hard-core sports fans.

GOOD HEALTH: Work on production of nightly Good Health segments.

SPECIAL PROJECTS: This unit works on news series, documentaries, election coverage and other special events that are not daily breaking news stories. For example, special projects interns work in the Rescue 4 Unit. Interns here get an in-depth look at what it takes to develop and research a series. Most of the interns' time is spent in research, follow-up of story ideas, phone interviewing, logging tapes and assisting a reporter or producer. If you're a detail person, like to work in-depth on one subject and have good interviewing skills, this internship is for you.

CLICKONDETROIT.COM: This unit is responsible for website news service.

-----

While we try to provide a positive learning experience there are some things Local 4 interns are NOT able to do:

No on-camera interviews.

?Will not attend media parties or social events on behalf of Local 4.

?Not prepare a resume tape.

If you have any questions about an internship in the Local 4 News department, please contact:

James Jackson?: (313) 222-0500

Angela Satizabal?: (313) 222-0469

Download: WDIV-TV Local 4 - Internship Packet with application