2017 Detroit homicides: City sees lowest number in more than 50 years

DETROIT - The number of homicides in Detroit in 2017 was the lowest since the 1960s, according to police Chief James Craig.

Craig's numbers show that the city saw 267 homicides last year. If the final numbers are confirmed in a review, it will be the fewest homicides per year since 1966.

That number is down from 302 in 2016 and 295 in 2015.

Former Deputy Police Chief Steve Dolunt said that for many years, the police department's goal was to get the number below 300, a feat that has only happened four times in 50 years.

"The city is moving in the right direction," he said.

Dolunt said the decrease in crime is partly due to more collaboration between law enforcement agencies.

