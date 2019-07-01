2019 John Bieniewicz memorial college scholarship golf outing Aug. 3

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - The 2019 John Bieniewicz Memorial College Scholarship Golf Outing will be held Aug. 3 at the River Bank Golf Club.

The event begins at 9 a.m., organizers said. There is a $100 charge for each golfer.

Golfers will receive lunch, two drinks and dinner afterward. All proceeds from the event will go directly towards establishing a scholarship for graduating high school seniors that are also soccer referees looking to continue their education.

Bieniewicz was a long-time soccer referee who passed away on July 1, 2014 after being assaulted and sustaining a fatal injury while referring a soccer game.

To all who knew him, Bieniewicz’s passion for soccer was only surpassed by his love and devotion for his family. In Bieniewicz’s memory and in conjunction with his family, the Michigan Referee Committee has established this scholarship for high school seniors who share his passion for soccer.

For more on the upcoming event including hole sponsorship call Pete Morrissey at 248-207-5757 or the River Bank Golf Club at 248-486-6251.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.