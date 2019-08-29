2019 Michigan M-STEP and MME results released: Find scores for your district

DETROIT - Results for the Spring 2019 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) and Michigan Merit Exam (MME) were released today by the Michigan Department of Education.

Key findings:

Third and fourth-grade English language arts scores on the 2019 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) showed modest gains for the second straight year.

English language arts (ELA) scores by Michigan sixth-graders also increased, as did math scores for third, fifth, and sixth-grade students.

“We appreciate the gains made this year in our early grades,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Focus and attention on early childhood education and early literacy are beginning to bear fruit, and continued efforts in these areas will keep Michigan moving forward.”

The 2018 and 2019 assessments are the first time during the past five years where there is a relatively clean comparison across years for M-STEP and SAT, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Venessa Keesler said.

“Year-to-year comparisons of state assessment results can be problematic,” explained Keesler. “Changes and systematic improvements to Michigan’s state assessment system have been made each year since the M-STEP began in 2015, which make it difficult to make data comparisons or interpret long-term data trends.”

Find your scores

Preliminary M-STEP results were available to school districts within 24-48 hours of the tests being taken.

Final school-level reports can be viewed in Michigan’s Parent Dashboard at www.MISchoolData.org/parentdashboard, with more detailed statewide reports and downloadable data available at www.MISchoolData.org.

