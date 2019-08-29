2019 Michigan M-STEP and MME results to be released today

DETROIT - Results for the Spring 2019 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) and Michigan Merit Exam (MME) are scheduled to be released today by the Michigan Department of Education.

The state is expected to release the scores at 10 a.m.

Last year's results showed an increase in some areas, but a concerning decrease in other important areas.

The M-STEP is an online test first offered in 2015. It is designed to gauge how well students are mastering state standards. These standards broadly outline what students should know and be able to do in order to be prepared to enter the workplace, career education training, and college.

