2019 National Cherry Festival in Traverse City: Here's what to know

We’re right in the middle of the eight crazy days and nights of the 2019 National Cherry Festival in Traverse City.

Did you know tart cherries are great for muscle soreness? Or, that cherry juice helps with sleep deprivation and arthritis? The 2018/2019 National Cherry Queen, Grace Boyles, traveled the country spreading the health benefits of cherries in all forms. That’s part of her job as Queen and she says cherries, along with apples and blueberries, are a huge part of Michigan agriculture.

This year’s festival brought back the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as part of the air show and there are 150 different Cherry Festival events and 90 percent of the events and activities are free. There are vendors selling more and more new merchandise all with cherries on top!

For all you need to know about the 2019 National Cherry Festival up north, Local 4’s Brandon Roux has more on this sweet treat.

For Information on Cherry Festival events and the complete schedule, go here.

