LIVE Chrysalis Cam: Getting ready to release our monarch butterfly

IT’S LIVE! Chrysalis Cam is up and running.

Check back from time to to time to see how our future monarch butterflies are doing.

The life-cycle of the monarch

Monarch butterflies go through four stages during one life cycle, and through four generations in one year. The four stages are the egg, the larvae (caterpillar), the pupa (chrysalis), and the adult butterfly.

The four generations are actually four different butterflies going through these four stages during one year until it is time to start over again with stage one and generation one.

Find out more about monarchs here.

Are you a fan of birds, bees and butterflies? Join the Facebook group with others! And follow Local 4 Paula Tutman's Facebook page for more updates.

Ad

The latest update from Paula Tutman: