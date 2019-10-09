Family claims baby died after eating drugs in Tootsie Roll wrapper in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – The family of a 14-month-old baby who died in Port Huron over the summer says they believe the girl accidentally ate drugs wrapped in candy packaging.

Zai'Ahna Reddic died Aug. 25 after she stopped breathing.

UPDATE: Man charged

Her aunt, Shana Trice, and grandmother, Denise Edwards, think she put the lethal drugs in her mouth, thinking they were candy, while the baby was visiting a home near 13th and Division streets.

Zai'Ahna's mother told police a man placed the drugs, which were wrapped in Tootsie Roll wrappers on a table. She believed the drugs were meant for sale and asked to leave.

The family said the man gave the mother and baby a ride to a Days Inn. Zai'Ahna wasn't breathing when they arrived at the motel. The family alleges the man drove around, delaying critical care, before driving to McLaren Hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

Police said they interviewed the man, his girlfriend and Zai’Ahna’s mother. Investigators called the death suspicious.