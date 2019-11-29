DETROIT – The American Medical Association announced that it supports state and federal conversion therapy bans, saying the practice isn’t scientifically valid.

Conversion therapy is a practice that attempts to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.

Testimony was heard from people who experienced harm, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal thoughts and attempts, as a result of conversion therapy.

According to the AMA, a lack of regulation on the practice can lead to fraud, harm and trauma.

"It is clear to the AMA that the conversion therapy needs to end in the United States given the risk of deliberate harm to LGBTQ people,” said AMA Board Member Dr. William E. Kobler. “Conversion therapy has no foundation as scientifically valid medical care and lacks credible evidence to support its efficacy or safety.”

Eighteen states currently ban subjecting minors to conversion therapy. Utah is close to becoming the 19th state to put a ban in place.