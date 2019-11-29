SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. – A man was shot on Thanksgiving during a road rage incident near the intersection of M-19 and Galbraith Line Road in Speaker Township, police say.

On Thursday police received a call from a driver who reported almost being struck head on while driving on M-19.

The caller and the other vehicle involved pulled into the car pool lot at the intersection of M-19 and Galbraith Line Road. An altercation started while the caller was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. The call was disconnected during the altercation.

Briefly afterward another call was made to 911 about a man being injured in the parking lot. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot during the altercation. He is being treated for his injuries.