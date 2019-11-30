Winter weather advisory issued for Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair counties
Wind gusts of up to 30 mph expected
MICHIGAN – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair counties that will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday. Freezing rain is expected in all three counties with ice accumulations of up to a tenth to two tenths possible. The areas could also experience wind gusts of up to 30 mph.
Related: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly with slippery weather Saturday
Weather radar
Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:
- Michigan Weather Radar page
- Metro Detroit Weather Radar page
- Grand Rapids Weather Radar page
- Find all weather forecasts and news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Check current Weather Alerts here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.