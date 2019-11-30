MICHIGAN – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair counties that will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday. Freezing rain is expected in all three counties with ice accumulations of up to a tenth to two tenths possible. The areas could also experience wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

Related: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly with slippery weather Saturday

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here: