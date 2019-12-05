34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

News

Michigan governor, GOP close on state budget deal

Tags: Michigan, Whitmer, Governor, Money, State Budget, Budget, Michigan Budget, Local
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate as Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, House Speaker Lee Chatfield, right, and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, rear, react, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. A budget impasse in Michigan is starting to take a toll on government programs and services. Nearly two months ago, Democratic Gov. Whitmer vetoed an unprecedented $947 million in funding to restart broken-down budget talks. She and the Republican-led Legislature want to reverse some or many of her vetoes. But they remain at odds over Republicans push to curtail her powers after the first-year governor shifted funding within state departments. (AP Photo/Al Goldis File)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican lawmakers appear close to a deal that would end a two-month Michigan state budget impasse.

On Wednesday, the Michigan House passed two budget bills that would restore more than $450 dollars in funding that was previously vetoed by the governor.

The bills passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.

The governor released a statement saying she’s hopeful to finalize a budget deal next week.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.