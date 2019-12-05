Michigan governor, GOP close on state budget deal
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican lawmakers appear close to a deal that would end a two-month Michigan state budget impasse.
On Wednesday, the Michigan House passed two budget bills that would restore more than $450 dollars in funding that was previously vetoed by the governor.
The bills passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.
The governor released a statement saying she’s hopeful to finalize a budget deal next week.
