Spotify down: Users greeted by ’502 Bad Gateway’ server error

There were reports that Spotify was down for users Thursday morning.

Many account holders were encountering a “502 Bad Gateway” server error or a “request timeout” message when they tried to access the web player at www.spotify.com/us.

DownDetector indicates dozens of reports started coming in about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The outage map shows the largest concentration of Spotify outage reports in Europe.

Spotify is a audio streaming service that originated in Sweden in 2006.