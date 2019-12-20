1st Biggby location is moving after nearly 25 years

EAST LANSING, Mich. – After nearly 25 years, the original Biggby coffee shop is closing and moving across the street in East Lansing.

The cafe has been in a former Arby’s restaurant near Michigan State University since 1995. It opened as Beaner’s, but the coffee chain eventually changed its name to Biggby.

There now are more than 200 Biggby cafes.

“Maintenance-wise, it’s always been a challenge. It’s time to move to something more modern,” Fathy Shetiah, who operates the original location, told the Lansing State Journal.

Friday is the last day to get coffee at the first Biggby. John Beutler, a retired state worker, typically drops in three times a week.

“I’ve been hooked on Caramel Marvels since the late `90s,” he said.