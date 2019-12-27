Michigan workers making minimum wage will get slight raise in 2020

DETROIT – Michigan workers who make minimum wage will see a slight increase in pay in 2020.

Michigan’s minimum hourly wage will increase from $9.45 to $9.65 on Jan. 1, 2020. The increase is less than the $10 per hour proposed by the citizen-backed initiative in November of 2018.

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature changed the bill after the Nov. 2018 election, reducing the proposed increase. The citizen ballot proposal called for a $12 minimum wage by 2022, which was pushed back by Republican lawmakers, to 2030.

The minimum wage is set to increase to $9.87 in 2021.