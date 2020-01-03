Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – An Ogemaw County woman says winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Super Triple 7’s instant game is “surreal.”

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Conlee Travel Center, located at 9180 Birch Run Road in Birch Run.

“I stopped at the gas station and bought a couple scratch-off tickets,” said the 44-year-old player. “I scratched the ticket off and didn’t think it was real when I saw the ‘1MIL’ symbol.

“I drove home and had my husband look at the ticket. He called the Lottery right away, and that’s when it started to feel legit. I get excited to see a $10 winner, so holding a ticket worth $1 million was surreal!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters today to claim her big prize. She chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to pay some bills, take a vacation, and then invest the remainder.

“We’re doing pretty good, but winning this money makes it so we can relax and not worry so much about finances,” the player said.

Players have won more than $23 million playing Super triple 7’s, which launched in April 2019. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $25 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes, five $10,000 prizes, and 107 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.