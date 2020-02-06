Battle over Michigan sex offender registry goes to federal judge

PORT HURON, Mich. – There are those who argue Michigan’s sex offender registry goes too far.

A few years ago, a judge ordered the state to make changes but that hasn’t happened so the issue came up again in Port Huron.

A man spoke to Local 4 and he said his son is serving a life sentence on Michigan’s sex offender registry. He said his son’s plea bargain agreement he made as a teen has seen the state add change after change to the sex offender registry laws -- making his punishment never ending.

In 2015, a U.S. District Judge in Port Huron ruled portions of Michigan’s sex offender registry act unconstitutional. But nothing changed. Last summer, the same judge told the state to rewrite portions of the law. Nothing happened.

The same law day after day continues to be applied to 44,000 convicted sex offenders. The American Civil Liberties Union is taking the issue back to the same judge.

The ACLU is asking the judge to tell the state to make changes to the law or throw it out completely.