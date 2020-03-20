61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

61ºF

News

Michiganders unemployed due to coronavirus eligible for collections assistance

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Coronavirus Resources, Collections, Unemployment, Jobs, Michigan, Treasury, Michigan Coronavirus, COVID-19
The unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in August, reaching its lowest level since the recession hit. While unemployment may be steadily falling nationwide, these states just can't seem to catch a break. Check out the 20 states with the highest jobless rates as of July 2015, the latest data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in August, reaching its lowest level since the recession hit. While unemployment may be steadily falling nationwide, these states just can't seem to catch a break. Check out the 20 states with the highest jobless rates as of July 2015, the latest data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (iStock/KLH49)

DETROIT – Michigan residents who are unemployed due to COVID-19 are eligible for collections assistance.

Effective immediately, individuals who have been laid off or had their place of employment closed due to COVID-19 should reach out to see what options are available. To receive assistance, individuals are encouraged to contact Treasury’s Collections Service Center at 517-636-5265.

How to file for unemployment in Michigan as coronavirus creates enormous demand

Our first and foremost priority is the health and safety of Michiganders,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “If you are currently unemployed or are facing other hardships due to the COVID-19 emergency and are paying on a state tax debt, please contact us so we can work with you during this difficult situation.”

To learn more about Michigan’s taxes and the collections process, go to www.michigan.gov/taxes or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: