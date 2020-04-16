Michigan’s annual National Cherry Festival canceled for 2020 amid coronavirus

The National Cherry Festival is pushing its annual event in Traverse City to July 2021, due to coronavirus concerns.

The annual festival is normally held in late June, into early July, and it includes musical performances, family activities and - of course - cherries.

Organizers released this statement:

"There have been few times in our near 100-year history that the National Cherry Festival has not come together to put on a wonderful celebration of cherries, and in those rare instances it was always to support the community and protect the region. In these unprecedented times, it is for those same reasons, and with heavy hearts, the decision has been made to postpone the National Cherry Festival to July 3rd-10th, 2021,” stated Kat Paye, National Cherry Festival Executive Director.

"The safety and health of our entire community, guests, volunteers, and staff is our first priority and always top of mind when making our decisions. We did not make this decision lightly. At each and every step we took into account not only the time and effort that goes into planning this festival, but also the impact on the economy of our area. However, with the uncertainty of the times, we are unable to be fully confident in the fact that it will be safe to gather and celebrate the first week of July 2020.“