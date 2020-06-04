68ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- June 3, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Protesters declare victory after Detroit police let them march without enforcing curfew

Wednesday marked the sixth night of protests in Detroit against police brutality in the name of George Floyd. Floyd was killed when an officer, who was caught on video, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck. That officer, Derek Chauvin, is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

