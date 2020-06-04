Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- June 3, 2020
Protesters declare victory after Detroit police let them march without enforcing curfew
Wednesday marked the sixth night of protests in Detroit against police brutality in the name of George Floyd. Floyd was killed when an officer, who was caught on video, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck. That officer, Derek Chauvin, is now facing a second-degree murder charge.
