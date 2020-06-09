88ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 9, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Ben Bailey is tracking 2 severe storm chances over next 24 hours

As the remnants of Cristobal move through the Great Lakes, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening and overnight. Most of these should not cause a problem, but there is a small shot that we may see a damaging wind gust or even a brief, isolated tornado. -- Ben Bailey

