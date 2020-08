Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Trial lawyer Geoffrey Fieger sued by former employee

A former attorney at Fieger Law is suing, claiming Geoffrey Fieger fired her when she tried to take paid time off to care for her sick child at the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Polina Milman has hired well-known employment attorney Deborah Gordon, who has filed suit in federal court.