Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 19, 2020

Michigan announces $65M in CARES Act funding for schools

Michigan is using $65 million in federal funding to support school districts that are most significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Monday about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars for schools. The money is for school districts, higher education institutions, and “other education-related entities that have been most significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the governor’s office.