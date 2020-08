Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Investigation launched after ‘Peeping Tom’ caught outside 11-year-old girl’s bedroom

Eastpointe officers were called to the area of Redmond and Lincoln on a report of a peeping Tom on Aug. 24, 2020.

Police said it was reported that the suspect was looking in a bedroom window at a sleeping 11-year-old girl. The suspect was carrying a stepladder.