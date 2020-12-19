Flashpoint 12/20/20: Michigan health leaders discuss managing limited supply of COVID vaccine

DETROIT – The coronavirus vaccine arrives. But so does a logistics puzzle for the ages. How do you manage a limited supply of a medicine everyone needs?

And what about those who do not trust that medicine? Are they right to wait? Or do they need to be convinced to jump in?

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief deputy director for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Denise Fair, chief public health officer for the City of Detroit will discuss the enormous task of getting the vaccine distributed.

Dr. M. Roy Wilson, President of Wayne State University and an epidemiologist; Christina Zilke, a registered nurse and the nursing supervisor at the Washtenaw County Health Department; and Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus: HOPE will also speak about health concerns this Sunday on Flashpoint.

