Michigan health director abruptly resigns -- Here’s who’s replacing him

Elizabeth Hertel has been named the new director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, replacing Robert Gordon, who resigned Friday. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Hertel as the new Michigan health director minutes after Gordon tweeted his resignation.