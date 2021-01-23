25ºF

Flashpoint 1/24/21: A conversation with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state’s top doctor

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive of MDHHS, at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Nov. 5, 2020, COVID-19 press briefing. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Inauguration Day comes and goes without any of the turmoil that overtook the same venue just two weeks before.

We’ll talk with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about that and job one which remains the pandemic.

There will also be a conversation with, Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan and Chief Deputy Director for Health in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Segment One

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan and Chief Deputy Director for Health in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

