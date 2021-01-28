Ford, Misty Copeland launch Mustang Mach-E social challenge to honor women

DEARBORN, Mich. – When it comes to fast cars, we often think of men because we have been told for decades that car muscle means masculinity.

But in a new campaign for the Ford Mustang Mach-E, it’s women that Ford wants to appeal to.

The carmaker has teamed up with ballerina Misty Copeland to kick things off. Copeland made history as the first Black woman to be a principal dancer at a prestigious dance company.

Together, Copeland and Ford have launched a social media challenge called the “Mustang Mach-E #ShowSomeMuscle” social media challenge.

The purpose is to encourage everyday women -- such as nurses, teachers, and mothers -- to share personal stories of perseverance and resilience amid the pandemic.

And then, to nominate other women in their lives to ”show some muscle.”

Participants could receive a limited-edition shirt created by artist Sydney James.

Ford says the challenge provides a platform for women in the workplace and at home to flex their muscles and shine a light on their resiliency and achievements.