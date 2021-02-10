UAW on GM’s 2020 earnings: A testament to our membership

DETROIT – General Motors’ profit fell 4.5% in 2020, but a strong second half more than offset the effects of pandemic-related factory closures and a costly air bag recall.

The Detroit automaker said Wednesday it made $6.43 billion as demand for its vehicles surged late in a year dominated by coronavirus upheaval. In the fourth quarter, the company made $2.85 billion.

The United Auto Workers union called this profit a “testament” to its membership in a statement released Wednesday morning:

“Despite a year of a pandemic and loss of production in 2020, General Motors reported a solid profit for North America. This is a testament to our UAW-GM Membership, who produce some of the finest and most sought-after vehicles in the world, right here in the U.S.A.”

