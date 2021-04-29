Local 4 News at 11 -- April 28, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Michiganders on unemployment will be required to prove they’re actively searching for work

Frustrated business owners who are offering bonuses and upgraded wages testified in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee that they can’t get workers because of expanded state and federal unemployment benefits.

During the height of the pandemic, Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency waived the requirement that people receiving benefits had to show they were actively searching for work.