Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 27, 2021

Local health system opens enrollment for Moderna’s evaluation of COVID vaccine in kids

Henry Ford Health System is enrolling children for a Moderna vaccine study. Participation is open to children ages 6 months to 11 years old.

Henry Ford is the only enrollment site in Michigan for the vaccine study. The KidCOVE study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine in children.

Parents can sign their children up for the trial by clicking here. Participation will last about 14 months and require both in-person and virtual visits.