Memorial Day Weekend starts cold and wet -- Will it warm up? Ben Bailey has the full forecast

“Temperatures didn’t make it out of the 50s this afternoon, making today’s finish the coldest high temperature recorded for May 28th in Detroit. Numbers creep up this weekend, but before bottoming out in the low 40s tonight. Wind chills will be in the 30s area wide, with some spots feeling like freezing just prior to sunrise.” -- Ben Bailey