Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes $1 million prize winner announced

The winner of the $1 million prize and two more $50,000 daily drawing winners from Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes were announced Wednesday (July 21). Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and actor Tim Meadows announced the winners virtually. LaTonda Anderson, 51, of Grand Blanc, won the $1 million prize.