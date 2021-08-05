Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 5, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Temps are peaking above normal, but the humidity doesn’t spike until the weekend -- full forecast next

“Friday provides one more comfortable day, albeit a warm one. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Dew point temperatures remain in the 50s, which is pleasantly dry air. That means heat index readings will be negligible. Saturday is a different story. Muggy air rolls in with similar temperatures. Expect the afternoon to feel near 90. Sunday’s air temperature will be at that mark, so heat index readings reach the low 90s to close the weekend.” -- Ben Bailey