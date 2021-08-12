Partly Cloudy icon
Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 12, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 12, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Local 4Casters are tracking the threat of severe weather tonight as Metro Detroit deals with last night’s storms

More than 830,000 Michigan households were in the dark on Thursday morning after multiple rounds of severe storms blew through the Lower Peninsula over the last two days. As of about 12 p.m. on Thursday, DTE Energy reported more than 617,000 customers without power in Southeast Michigan, and Consumers Energy reported more than 237,000 outages in Western and Central Lower Michigan.

