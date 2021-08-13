Mostly Cloudy icon
News

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 13, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan health officials recommend universal masking in schools for beginning of school year

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued its strongest recommendation yet for the 2021-22 school year as it called for universal masking.

“Because many students have yet to be vaccinated and students under age 12 are not yet eligible, layered prevention measures, including universal masking, must be put in place for consistent in-person learning to keep kids, staff and families safe,” reads a MDHHS release.

