Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 17, 2021

Former Detroit Lion in court after police say he drove intoxicated causing crash

A player who was waived by the Detroit Lions over the weekend was in court on Tuesday, accused of driving under the influence and causing a head-on crash. On Saturday, Alexander Deonte Brown, 24, of South Carolina, was an NFL player in his first pre-season game. The next day the team cut him. Before he was waived, police said Brown was involved in a collision where he badly injured the other driver and critically injured teammate Charlie Taumoepeau.