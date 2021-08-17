Partly Cloudy icon
80º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 17, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 5, Live
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Former Detroit Lion in court after police say he drove intoxicated causing crash

A player who was waived by the Detroit Lions over the weekend was in court on Tuesday, accused of driving under the influence and causing a head-on crash. On Saturday, Alexander Deonte Brown, 24, of South Carolina, was an NFL player in his first pre-season game. The next day the team cut him. Before he was waived, police said Brown was involved in a collision where he badly injured the other driver and critically injured teammate Charlie Taumoepeau.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter