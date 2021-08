Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

What to know after Detroit mayor reveals his choice for police chief

Mayor Mike Duggan announced his selection for the permanent chief of the Detroit Police Department on Monday afternoon.

He choice James White, who has served as interim Detroit police chief since James Craig retired on June 1. White will have to receive full approval from the Detroit City Council when they return from recess.