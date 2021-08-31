Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 31, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Test scores show significant learning loss in Michigan schools during COVID pandemic

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) said student state assessment scores from this past spring dipped from the last time that students were given statewide assessments in the spring of 2019.

The state assessment results come after a year and a half of disrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students did not take the M-STEP in the 2020 school year, and the percentages of students who took the ELA and math M-STEP tests this year ranged by grade and subject from 64 to 72 percent.