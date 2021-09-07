Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 7, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Families demand more answers on impact of gas leak in Flat Rock

Families are demanding answers on the impact of a chemical spill in Flat Rock and are becoming frustrated with the recent lack of communication. The hazardous fumes were caused by a gas leak at Ford’s Flat Rock assembly plant. The leak was discovered on Wednesday (Sept. 1). The company closed the pipe and said it thought the spill was contained to its property. The spill was not contained to the property.