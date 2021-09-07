Partly Cloudy icon
86º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 7, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 5, Live
Local 4 News at 5 -- 9/7/21
Local 4 News at 5 -- 9/7/21

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Families demand more answers on impact of gas leak in Flat Rock

Families are demanding answers on the impact of a chemical spill in Flat Rock and are becoming frustrated with the recent lack of communication. The hazardous fumes were caused by a gas leak at Ford’s Flat Rock assembly plant. The leak was discovered on Wednesday (Sept. 1). The company closed the pipe and said it thought the spill was contained to its property. The spill was not contained to the property.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter