Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones taken into custody after third bond violation

A judge has sent Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones for violating his bond following multiple incidents that landed Jones back in court. Jewell Jones, from Inkster, is facing drunk driving criminal charges in a widely publicized arrest on I-96 that happened earlier this year. Jones was sent to jail after officials said he drank alcohol and tampered with his tether.