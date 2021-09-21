Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 21, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

What to know as Great Lakes Water Authority braces for potential flooding over the next few days

With several inches of rain expected to fall across Metro Detroit over the next few days, the Great Lakes Water Authority is warning residents to remain alert and be prepared for potential flooding -- especially after an issue was discovered at a local pump station. Showers and storms are headed for southeastern Michigan Tuesday afternoon and are expected to last through Thursday.