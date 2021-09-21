Mostly Cloudy icon
Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 21, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 5, Live
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

What to know as Great Lakes Water Authority braces for potential flooding over the next few days

With several inches of rain expected to fall across Metro Detroit over the next few days, the Great Lakes Water Authority is warning residents to remain alert and be prepared for potential flooding -- especially after an issue was discovered at a local pump station. Showers and storms are headed for southeastern Michigan Tuesday afternoon and are expected to last through Thursday.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

