Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

What to know as Michigan surpasses 1 million COVID cases

Michigan has surpassed 1 million COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, reporting 6,079 new cases and 81 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,039.5 cases over the past two days.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,001,989, including 20,781 deaths. These numbers are up from 995,910 cases and 20,700 deaths, as of Monday.