This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit.

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Survivors of late University of Michigan doctor’s abuse to attend in-person regents meeting to demand answers

More than 800 former University of Michigan athletes have come forward accusing Dr. Robert Anderson of sexually abusing them during exams.

Jon Vaughn is a former star running back for Michigan football and last played in 1990. He is one of the athletes who said Anderson sexually abused them.