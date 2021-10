Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

St. Clair County man arrested after incident outside U.S. Supreme Court in Washington

The Local 4 Defenders uncovered new information after a man from Saint Clair County was arrested in an incident outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. The incident happened Tuesday (Oct. 5) morning. Police said he parked illegally in front of the building and wouldn’t move. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was in the area when the incident happened.