Pfizer officially requests FDA emergency use authorization of COVID vaccine in kids 5-11

Pfizer and BioNTech have officially submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.