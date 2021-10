This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Community rallies behind mother who risked own life to save her children from burning home

A mother of four and her 6-year-old son were seriously injured in a Chelsea house fire and now their community is rallying behind them. Charred wood, burned debris on the ground and a notice on the garage door are reminders of what happened at their home. Click here to view the GoFundMe for the family.