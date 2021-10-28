Partly Cloudy icon
Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 28, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Manhunt for accused murderer ends when police discover suspect was in morgue entire time

The manhunt for an accused murderer came to an end only after police discovered their suspect had been in the Wayne County morgue for two months.

The Wayne County Medical Examiners Office didn’t check the suspect’s fingerprints and said that it’s not their responsibility. Other experts who weighed in are saying that it is the examiner’s job to identify bodies and that a big mistake was made in this case.

